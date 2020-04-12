ALERT: All those who recently visited this Lagos hospital advised to self-isolate

St. Edwards hospital in Ajah area of Lagos state has called on its visitors to undergo self-isolation for a period of 14 days.





Metro Health, one of the state’s health maintenance organisations (HMOs), disclosed that the hospital had been attending to a COVID-19 patient unknowingly.





The patient, with cardiac symptoms, was said to have been admitted to the hospital on April 11, without providing information about previous contact with a COVID-19 case.





In a statement, the hospital said it received a call from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on April 12 regarding the patient.







“The Hospital received the team from NCDC, and sample was taken from the patient on that Sunday, April 12, 2020,” it read.





“NCDC communicated the result on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, which confirmed the patient to be positive and said they were coming to evacuate the patient.





“NCDC did not come on Tuesday but eventually came on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, and evacuated the patient.





“The hospital has been cooperating with NCDC, WHO and all other health agencies that have called or visited since the incident.





“The hospital had been decontaminated on April 15 working with NCDC and following the guidelines stipulated by NCDC. Though NCDC counselled that they can start normal work after one (1) hour of decontamination, the hospital decided to remain closed and reopen for business on Friday, April 17, 2020.”





The hospital said in line with guidelines prescribed by NCDC, those who visited the facility between April 11 and April 15 should “immediately self isolate, stay at home and avoid contact with people including your family (by staying in a room) for 14 days.”





It advised such persons to avoid public places and public transportation.





In a tweet, the hospital made clarification about the COVID-19 patient.





“St Edward hospital does not treat covid 19 patients. I am a cardiologist. One of my hypertensive diabetic patient tested postive for covid19 and he was sent to the isolation centre according to protocol. Anybody can have covid19. We cannot start neglecting or sending away patients because we think they may have covid 19. Patient have to test positive before you can send them to the isolation centre. Unfortunately, the test takes about 3 days for the result to comes out. While you are waiting, you have to do your best as a doctor to keep the patient alive,” the tweet read.

St Edward hospital does not treat covid 19 patients.

I am a cardiologist. One of my hypertensive diabetic patient tested postive for covid19 and he was sent to the isolation centre according to protocol. Anybody can have covid19. We cannot start neglecting or sending away patient — St Edward Hospital (@Stedwardhosp1) April 16, 2020

NCDC announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday evening — the highest toll recorded in a day, bringing the total number of cases to 442. While 152 patients have been discharged, 13 patients have died from the disease.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com