Panic as former Arsenal and Chelsea star's family contracts deadly coronavirus

- Cesc Fabregas' great-grandma is currently battling deadly coronavirus in Spain

- The 95-year-old was said to have contracted COVID-19 shortly before the midfielder's plan to move her to a hotel

- Fabregas is currently on lockdown in France owing to the infection that is ravaging the world

Former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas is hoping his great grand-mother recovers from deadly coronavirus.

She was said to have tested positive for the deadly infection shortly before the transfer of residents from an OAP home in his native town of Arenys de Mar near Barcelona.

SunSport reports that the former Barcelona and Chelsea was planning to move her alongside side others to a nearby hotel.

The 32-year-old told Spanish TV broadcaster La Sexta: “She’s 95 and the poor woman has, unfortunately, got coronavirus.

“There were a lot of people in her home who didn’t have it and we wanted to get them to a hotel.

“We tested them all again and 70 or 80 percent came back positive for COVID-19, including my great-grandmother.”

Fabregas himself is on lockdown according to the rules of social distancing alongside his wife Daniella Semaan and their three children Lia, Capri, and Leonardo in their French apartment.

The two-time Premier League winning star added: “On Thursday we had a video call with her and she looked okay and in a good mood.

“The worst thing is not being able to be with her and give her a hug. I hope she gets through this, but we know it’s going to be difficult.”

Reports revealed that the Spanish midfielder planned to pay for the elderly people living at the as Verge del Remei home to be transferred to a local hotel.

At the time 13 of its resident 32 OAPs were said to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas seems to be enjoying life while the world is currently on deadly coronavirus lockdown.

Football activities, among other activities, will not resume across the world until the cure for COVID-19 has been found.

At least, leagues across Europe have been tentatively scheduled to resume later next month with some notable already test positive for the virus.

