Just in: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for burial (photo)

- The presidency has announced that the body of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the Nigerian president, has arrived Abuja for burial

- A presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, said the late chief of staff would be buried in strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of coronavirus victims

- Garba Shehu noted that the funeral prayer and burial of Abba Kyari will be private

The presidency has announced that the body of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the Nigerian president who died from COVID-19 complications, has arrived Abuja for burial.

The ambulance which conveyed the remains of Abba Kyari

Source: Twitter

A presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, who made the disclosure, stated that the late chief of staff would be buried in strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of coronavirus victims by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the federal ministry of health.

The presidential aide noted that the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

He said in compliance with the existing social distancing directive there will be no ceremonies and condolence visits.

Shehu said well-meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

A tweet by the personal assistant on new media to the president, Bashir Ahmad, confirmed that the burial would hold in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, is one of the first Nigerians that reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.

Keyamo disclosed on Twitter that he had a discussion with Mallam Abba Kyari on Tuesday, March 24, before the death of the politician.

According to the minister, during the discussion, the late chief of staff told him that his health was fine and that he (Kyari) would faithfully take the treatments.

Keyamo who expressed his condolences to the Kyari family over the death of the chief of staff said God always knows best.

In another report, the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has so far realsied about N25.8 billion to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The update of the contribution as at April 17, was made known in a document released by Isaac Okorafor, the Director, Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on behalf of the coalition in Abuja on Friday.

The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.

Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.

