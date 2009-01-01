Home | News | General | Tacha slammed for laughing at people who can’t spell correctly

- Natacha Akide better known as Tacha recently got slammed on Twitter

- The BBNaija star had taken a swipe at social media influencers who don't know how to spell

- A Twitter user responded, reminding her that she was no different and he shared proof from her time in the BBNaija house

BBNaija star Tacha recently got dragged on social media following her attempt to make fun of people who don't know how to spell. The 2019 Big Brother Naija show may have ended but the drama is far from finished.

A fan of the controversial reality star had taken to the platform to advise people against spelling Tacha's name wrongly. Tacha then reacted to the post, laughing at influencers who don't know how to spell. She tweeted:"Influencers that can’t spell".

A Twitter user identified as @volqx_ then responded to Tacha's tweet, reminding her of doing the same thing she laughed at people for. He shared a photo of a creative task she did back in the BBNaija house where she spelled 'daughter' and 'Harcourt' wrong.

Singer Teni breaks the internet with hilarious twerk video

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

See the exchange below:

Due to the controversy she stirred in the BBNaija house back in 2019, the reality star's artwork attracted a lot of attention from many social media users and it comes as no surprise that some people such as @volqx_ kept screenshots.

See reactions to the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Recently, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed the nation in a series of posts on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter. The president addressed Nigerians about the steps he has taken to contain the spread of coronavirus. In his tweets, the presidents also told Nigerians what he is doing to make lives better during the lockdown period.

Tacha shortly after, shared a video of herself calling out the president over his address. She noted that he should not have addressed the nation on the platform.

Davido laments about lockdown, says he's dipping hands into his savings

Meanwhile, Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, professionally known as Zlatan Ibile may be yet another controversial rapper, but his fans sure do love him for his generous side and he appears to have won more hearts over yet again.

A fan recently took to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to share an encounter with the singer. According to the fan identified on the platform as @GodwinItanyi, Zlatan had blessed him with the sum of N50k.

BBNaija Exclusive: Evicted housemates reveal their true feelings about Tacha| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...