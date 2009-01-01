Home | News | General | BBNaija’s Alex labels Nigerian men 'children of the devil'

- Former BBNaija housemate Alex Asogwa has put Nigerian men on a blast

- The reality star noted that most of them are boring especially when it comes to relationship matters

- According to Alex, Nigerian men are 'children of the devil'

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Alex Asogwa recently used her social media platform to call out Nigerian men and how many of them are not very creative in relationships.

The reality star in a post shared on her Instastory channel noted that a lot of Nigerian men do not know much about relationships. This according to her, is why they end up following routines in relationship and making the venture boring to stupor.

Alex gave a list of fun activities such as racing in the rain, star gazing, etc, which Nigerian men in particular tend to throw out of the window.

"Flowers, racing in the rain, surprise trips, star gazing, movie nights, etc they throw these kinda things outta the window," Alex wrote in her Instastory.

The Double Wahala star submitted that most of them are only fond of asking ladies to visit them or paying visit to the females they date.

She concluded her post by describing them as ‘Umu ekwensu’ which means children of the devil in Ibo language.

See the post below:

As seen on the Instastory channel of BBNaija's Alex. Photo: @Alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Alex made a series of unexpected confessions while engaging her fans on popular photo sharing app, Instagram.

The reality star who gained the attention of many with her bubbly spirit during the BBNaija show, disclosed that at some point in 2019, she attempted to bring her life to an end. Alex added that she never told anyone about what she was going through and only ran away.

Alex also hinted at a major financial woe that befell her in the year. She disclosed that she was once down to N16k and thought that everything had come to an end for her.

