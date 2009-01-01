Home | News | General | Tension in hospital as coronavirus infected MMA fighter lifts beds carrying other infected patients (video)

- Jusuf Hajrovic has been hospitalised after he tested positive for coronavirus

- A footage showing the fighter lifting beds of other patients has surfaced online

- Hajrovic is going extraordinary lengths to keep fit in hospital

He was seen in a clip lifting beds with coronavirus patients lying in them in a bid to keep fit while he also receives treatment at the hospital after he tested positive, SunSport reports and cited on Instagram.

Hajrovic is doing the unthinkable to keep fit as he hopes to be back into the rings when the lockdown is relaxed as the killer virus continues to disrupt the world.

In the video shared by MMA organisation 'Megdan', Jusuf Hajrovic who is currently in his hometown of Novi Pazar in southwestern Serbia amid the outbreak continues to stay fit.

Shocked patients lying in the beds can be seen completely covering themselves with their sheets and then made a number of push-ups with them.

“Nurse!” one of the patients cheekily calls.

The video posted on Instagram was captioned: "Although he suffers from coronavirus and is in quarantine in the state, our fighter and host Jusuf Hajrovic does not stop preparing for Megdan in his city.

"Jusuf will soon win his battle with coronavirus with a knockout, and after that victory, you will watch him in your city!"

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Rams' Brian Allen has become the first NFL star to contract coronavirus as the sport goes into total lockdown due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, SunSport reports.

The star who was said to have been diagnosed of the infection reportedly finds it hard to taste or smell anything as part of the symptoms.

It was gathered that he is now down with severe sore-throat, fatigue, headache and stiffness, amongst others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United forward Maroune Fellaini left the Chinese hospital on Tuesday, April 14, where he spent three weeks battling the dreaded coronavirus and has been told to go home after recovery, Daily Mail reports.

Fellaini joined the growing list of sports celebrities to have tested positive to the deadly Coronavirus on March 22.

He arrived at a local health department by rail on March 20, to undergo tests and it has been confirmed that the Belgian star has contracted the virus.

The Shandong Luneng midfielder became the first case of the COVID-19 involving a Chinese Super League player.

