Home | News | General | 17 important things to know about Buhari's late chief of staff Abba Kyari

President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, has died of COVID-19 complications. His death was announced by the presidency in the early hours of Saturday, April 18.

Kyari died on Friday, April 17.

Aside from being Buhari's chief of staff and considered by many as a powerful force in the APC-led administration, not many people know about Kyari's beginning; his rise from childhood to becoming a political force.

Legit.ng in this piece highlights Abba Kyari's profile; his birth, education, and profession before becoming Buhari's top aide.

Abba Kyari: Important facts to know about Buhari's late chief of staff

Source: UGC

Background

1. Abba Kyari was a Kanuri, born in Borno state

Marriage

2. Kyari was married to the sister-in-law of Alhaji Ibrahim Tahir, another influential northern politician and had four children.

Education

3. Kyari's first degree was in sociology. He earned the degree in 1980 from the University of Warwick. The late chief of staff also bagged another bachelor's degree in law from the University of Cambridge

Just in: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja for burial (photo)

4. He was called to the Nigerian Bar after attending the Nigerian Law School in 1983

5. After being called to the bar, Kyari proceeded to the University of Cambridge again where he obtained a master's degree in law.

6. in 1992, the late chief of staff also attended the International Institute for Management Development in Lausanne, Switzerland

7. In 1994, he participated in the Program for Management Development at the Harvard Business School

Career

8. After returning to Nigeria, Kyari first worked for the law firm Fani-Kayode and Sowemimo

9. Between 1988 and 1990, the deceased worked as Editor with the New Africa Holdings Limited Kaduna

10. In 1990, he had his first experience in Nigerian politics as he served as a commissioner for forestry and animal resources in his home state of Borno

11. Back to his professional line, Kyari served as the to the board of African International Bank Limited, a subsidiary of Bank of Credit and Commerce International, from 1990 to 1995

How Nigerians reacted to death of Abba Kyari

12. Kyari also served as an executive director in charge of management services at the United Bank for Africa, and later rose to the position of chief executive officer

13. In 2002, he was appointed a board director of Unilever Nigeria

14. The deceased also served on the board of Exxon Mobil Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Political career

15. Kyari's nationwide prominence in Nigerian politics began in August 2015 when President Buhari appointed him as his chief of staff

Many Nigerians considered him a very influential figure in the Buhari administration.

Health

16. On March 24, 2020, presidency confirmed Kyari had tested positive for COVID-19, following an official trip to Germany nine days before.

17. On Friday, April 17, Kyari died from complications related to COVID-19

Reactions

Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed condolence over the death of Kyari.

BREAKING: Buhari holds meeting with task force on COVID-19

In his reaction, Atiku who was the presidential candidate of the lead opposition party, PDP, in 2019 said on Twitter: "Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. I am saddened by the death of Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. May Allah SWT comfort his family, forgive his sins and grant him AlJannah Firdaus. Ameen."

Also, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to Kyari's death.

Keyamo disclosed on Twitter that he had a discussion with the deceased on Tuesday, March 24.

According to the minister, during the discussion, the late chief of staff told him that his health was fine and that he (Kyari) would faithfully take the treatments.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The Nigerian government cannot handle this pandemic - Woman | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...