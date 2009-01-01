Home | News | General | How Nigerians reacted to death of Abba Kyari

- Nigerians react to the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president, who died from complications of COVID-19

- Many Nigerians who described Abba Kyar's death as a surprise prayed for the deceased to rest in peace

- The late chief of staff had been receiving treatment before his death according to a statement from the presidency

Nigerians have continued to react to the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president, who died from complications of COVID-19.

Abba Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in March after a trip to Germany and Egypt.

Many Nigerians described Abba Kyar's death as a surprise

The deceased had been receiving treatment before his death on Friday, April 17, according to a statement from the presidency.

Many Nigerians who described Abba Kyar's death as a surprise prayed for the deceased to rest in peace.

Read some reactions below:

Citizens who shared different political views about Abba Kyari put their differences aside to mourn the deceased.

One Twitter user also urged people not to rejoice over the death of the politician.

Others, however, started sharing conspiracy theories that Abba Kyari might have been dead for some days before his demise publicly announced.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has on Friday, April 17, recorded the highest cases of coronavirus in the country as 51 new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre of Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 51 new cases.

The NCDC disclosed this in its daily update to Nigerians. According to the government agency, Lagos state recorded the highest infections with 32 while Kano followed it with six cases. Other states with recorded infections are Kwara with 5, FCT, Oyo and Katsina with two cases each. Ogun and Ekiti recorded one each.

The agency also reported four new deaths as a result of the pandemic.

However, in a related development, NCDC said it is working to increase the number of samples tested, including community surveillance in the FCT and Lagos.

In another health-related news, the Oyo state government has made wearing face masks in public places compulsory.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this on Friday in Ibadan while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State COVID-19 Taskforce meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde, who noted that the directive was one of the measures to prevent, curtail and control the spread of coronavirus, said that the State COVID-19 Taskforce had reached a decision to implement the measure.

