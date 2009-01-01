Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, passes on

The presidency has announced the death of the chief of staff to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment an unknown location.

But he died on Friday, April 17, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Adesina went on to say funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Kyari who is from Borno state is seen as the most influential personality in the presidency before his demise.

There have been rumours that the president's right-hand man was receiving treatment somewhere in Lagos.

When asked recently, the Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi said that Kyari is recuperating and seems well and happy.

The commissioner stated this on Tuesday, March 31 while fielding questions from journalists at a press briefing.

His words: “I’m not aware of the chief of staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is. We exchange messages on WhatsApp but from WhatsApp, you can’t tell where somebody is.

“We are exchanging information but I haven’t asked him for his location. He seems well and happy and we are exchanging information on strategic issues and it’s been a long time we’ve talked about his health so I presume he’s made a full recovery.”

He had gone to Germany alongside the minister of power for a meeting with Siemens directors, where it is suspected he contracted the disease.

Three of his personal staff also tested positive for coronavirus and are currently receiving treatment.

Before now there were reports that the Late Kyari who on Tuesday, March 24 tested positive for coronavirus has arrived the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, in the outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory.

He was said to have commenced treatment in the facility under the watchful eyes of doctors.

Later, new reports claimed that he was receiving treatment at a private facility in Lagos.

Abba Kyari himself had issued a statement saying he can't wait to be back to his desk and promised to use his own funds to pay for his treatment.

