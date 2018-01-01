Home | News | General | Don’t come to Abba Kyari‘s burial ceremony – Presidency warns Nigerians
Buhari, PDP, APC
Garba Shehu

By Nwafor Sunday

Presidency has warned Nigerians to stay at home and observe the burial of Chief of Staff to Mr President, Abba Kyari.

Disclosing this in Abuja, the senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, said that Kyari’s burial is strictly private.

He asked Nigerians to observe Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and Ministry of Health order against Coronavirus.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja

His words,  “After this event, there would be no ceremony such as receiving of condolence visits. People must observe the existing regulations put in place by NCDC and Federal Ministry of Health.

“He was brought here for the wife to take a final look before he is laid to rest”.

Vanguard

