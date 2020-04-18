Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari
- 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Obiageli Ezekwesili, a Public Policy Analyst / Senior Economic Advisor, AEDPI and Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Nigeria, popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili has joined many Nigerians to console the family of Abba Kyari.
She did this via social media on her Twitter page. She said “May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the Late Chief of Staff of the President”
May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff of the President.
— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 18, 2020
vanguard
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles