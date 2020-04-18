Home | News | General | Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari
Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari



  • 58 minutes ago
Obiageli Ezekwesili, a Public Policy Analyst / Senior Economic Advisor, AEDPI and Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Nigeria, popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili has joined many Nigerians to console the family of Abba Kyari.

She did this via social media on her Twitter page. She said “May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the Late Chief of Staff of the President”

May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff of the President.

— Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 18, 2020

