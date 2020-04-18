Home | News | General | Oby Ezekwesili mourns Abba Kyari

Kindly Share This Story:

N10.6trn controversy: Oby Ezekwesili

Obiageli Ezekwesili, a Public Policy Analyst / Senior Economic Advisor, AEDPI and Co-Founder of #BringBackOurGirls Movement, Nigeria, popularly known as Oby Ezekwesili has joined many Nigerians to console the family of Abba Kyari.

She did this via social media on her Twitter page. She said “May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the Late Chief of Staff of the President”

May God comfort the family of Mr. Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff of the President. — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) April 18, 2020

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...