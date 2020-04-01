Home | News | General | VIDEO, PHOTOS: Body of Abba Kyari arrives Defence House, Abuja

The body of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, was flown into Abuja Saturday morning for interment.

It was received at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja by senior officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The body arrived preparatory to its interment in a private ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Islamic rites.

