Abba Kyari: Presidency lost trusted, loyal friend ― Shehu Sani

Abba Kyari

A former senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani, has described Abba Kyari, deceased chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a trusted and loyal friend of his principal.

On early hours of Saturday, the presidency announced the death of Kyari who died as a result of complications from COVID-19.

The president’s chief of staff was on self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus late March.

He was subsequently moved to Lagos for treatment.

Sani tweeted on Saturday saying that Kyari took bullets of his master with smiles.

Abba Kyari;The President has lost a trusted & loyal friend.A man who took the bullets of his master with smiles,calmness & silence.We knew his cap & his colors but never his mind or his own side of his story.He will be missed as a Punchman or a punch https://t.co/nJ350DBded AK. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 18, 2020

