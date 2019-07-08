Home | News | General | Kyari a great Nigerian patriot – Onyeama
Buhari ’ll do everything possible to protect health of Nigerians, Abba Kyari’s last public statement
CONMEBOL confirms World Cup qualifying to begin in September

Kyari a great Nigerian patriot – Onyeama



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Katsina Killings: Abba Kyari leads Buhari's delegation to condole with State, victims
The late Kyari

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Saturday expressed sadness at the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, whom he described as a close friend.

Kyari, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, died on Friday.

Onyeama stated this in a statement via his official twitter handle @geoffreyonyeama.

He said: “In deep shock and sorrow at the passing of Abba Kyari, a best friend and brother, chief of staff to President @MBuhari.

“A true gem and great Nigerian Patriot. Irreplaceable.”

Also in a statement, the Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Ms. Sarah Sanda, said the late Kyari and Onyeama have been friends and classmates from the University of Warwick, Coventry, England, since 1977.

She recalled that as best friends, the late deceased was the “best man” at Onyeama’s wedding, and godfather to his first son. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 174