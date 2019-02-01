Home | News | General | Abba Kyari’s body arrives Abuja

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The body of the late Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, has been flown into Abuja this morning.

It was received at the Nnamdi International Airport, Abuja by senior officials of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The body arrived preparatory to its interment later today in the Federal Capital Territory in accordance with Islamic rites.

Kyari died in a Lagos hospital Thursday from complications related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Sources at the State House told Vanguard that they (staff) have been directed to assemble at Defence House for prayers.

Confirming the arrival of the body of the Chief of Staff, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said, “We just received the body of Abba Kyari the deceased Chief of Staff to the President in Abuja. In strict observation of the protocol put in place for the burial of Coronavirus victims by the @NCDCgov and the Federal Ministry of Health, the funeral prayer and burial will be private.

“Thereafter,there will be no such ceremonies as condolence visits. Well meaning friends, family members and the general public are encouraged to pray for the repose of Abba Kyari’s soul.

May Allah grant the family and nation the fortitude to bear the loss.”

