Lockdown has been my lifestyle for years-Maheeda

Speaking in a chat with newsmen , she said: “At this stage of my life, sex is not what I really want to talk about. (During this lockdown), women should workout and eat right. They should also use this time to reflect on the value of freedom and family.

“Nigerian men would always find their way. But some men would reconnect with their wives during this period. I think ladies and wives should use this period to learn the skills needed to satisfy their men for life.

“The lockdown has been my lifestyle for years. But I can’t wait to go to the gym because I have become addicted to working out.”



On why she took a break from music, the mother-of-one said, “The older I get, the less interested in music I become. I don’t know why. I see the music industry differently now; not like when I was younger. Now, I invest my money in shares and other good businesses. I am enjoying making money without sweating and staying up most of the night.”

