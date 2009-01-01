Home | News | General | Nigeria will never recover billions of dollars stolen by Abba Kyari – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nigeria will never recover billions of dollars stolen by Abba Kyari – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s late Chief of Staff of looting Nigeria’s money and taking to Europe.
The IPOB leader said the death of the Chief of Staff has a negative implication on the country.
According to him, the billions stolen by the 82-year-old politician might never be recovered.
Kanu tweeted, “BILLIONS of dollars stolen by Kyari & secreted away in Europe, especially the UK, may never be recovered unless worldwide pressure is brought to
bear.”
Abba Kyari’s death was announced late Friday night by the Presidency.
He died after battling the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183