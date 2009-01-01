Home | News | General | Nigeria will never recover billions of dollars stolen by Abba Kyari – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nigeria will never recover billions of dollars stolen by Abba Kyari – Nnamdi Kanu alleges



Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s late Chief of Staff of looting Nigeria’s money and taking to Europe.

The IPOB leader said the death of the Chief of Staff has a negative implication on the country.

According to him, the billions stolen by the 82-year-old politician might never be recovered.

Kanu tweeted, “BILLIONS of dollars stolen by Kyari & secreted away in Europe, especially the UK, may never be recovered unless worldwide pressure is brought to
bear.”

Abba Kyari’s death was announced late Friday night by the Presidency.

He died after battling the deadly novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

