Abba Kyari died in service to Buhari – El-rufai
- 2 hours 39 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed shock over the death of Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The presidency had in a statement announced the death of the president’s CoS on Friday night.
Kyari, may have died from complications of Coronavirus disease after battling with the virus for about one month.
El-Rufai, mourning his death on his Twitter page said Kyari died while rendering his service to Buhari and Nigeria as a whole.
His tweet reads: “This is absolutely shocking but from God we came, and to Him we shall all return.
“May the soul of Abba rest in perfect peace. May Allah accept his martyrdom as he died in the service of Buhari and Nigeria.
“May Allah give Aisha, her siblings and family the fortitude to bear the loss.”
