Home | News | General | COVID-19 fund hits N25.9b
Abba Kyari died in service to Buhari – El-rufai
Barcelona star gives Premier League club the only condition that will make him join them

COVID-19 fund hits N25.9b



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 58 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Donations into the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has hit N25. 893, 699, 791.00. The Director of  Corporate  Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

While thanking the donors on behalf of the coalition, he urged other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture of the donors.

He said, “The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.

“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.” M. Okoroafor stated CACOVID’s commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all funds donated.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 183