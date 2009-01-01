COVID-19 fund hits N25.9b
- 2 hours 58 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Donations into the Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has hit N25. 893, 699, 791.00. The Director of Corporate Communications of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Isaac Okoroafor, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.
While thanking the donors on behalf of the coalition, he urged other individuals and corporate organisations to emulate the good gesture of the donors.
He said, “The coalition hereby conveys its gratitude to all the institutions and individuals that have generously donated to this fund.
“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but also to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.” M. Okoroafor stated CACOVID’s commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all funds donated.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles