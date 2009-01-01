Home | News | General | Barcelona star gives Premier League club the only condition that will make him join them

- Arturo Vidal seems to have been declared surplus to requirement at the Camp Nou

- Barcelona are ready to offload the Chilean among a few other players at the end of this season

- Inter Milan, Man United and Newcastle United are hoping to secure the midfielder's signature

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is reportedly considering a move to join a Premier League club at the end of this season.

It is believed that the Catalan club has no need for his services any longer despite having one more season left on his deal.

The Chilean forward made an €18 million switch from Bayern Munich to Camp Nou in the summer of 2018 but he seems to have been declared surplus to requirement by the new boss.

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United and Inter Milan have shown interest in landing the 32-year-old experienced player.

Spanish news platform Mundo Deportivo reports that Vidal is seriously considering joining a Premier League club and it is not the Red Devils.

Sources close to the midfielder claim he is eyeing a move to Newcastle United if they eventually hire Max Allegri, adding that the club 'very attractive growth plan'.

The publication further revealed that the Barca attacker is not moved by Man United's plan for the future, hence the need to focus on Newcastle United's proposed plan.

Although the chances of Allegri becoming the new manager at the Saint James Park have been slashed by bookmakers as the club's £300m takeover nears completion.

The Italian has been jobless since he parted ways with his former club Juventus at the end of last campaign.

Vidal has never played in England, having spent his career with Colo Colo, Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, and Bayern Munich before moving to Spain.

He worked with Antonio Conte while at Juventus, and the Chilean could be included in any attempt from Barcelona to sign striker Lautaro Martinez.

Vidal played three seasons at Juventus under Conte before spending his final year at the club playing for Allegri.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona are considering massive overhauling this summer with Lionel Messi, Ter Stegen and De Jong said to be the only three players who are safe.

The 32-year-old has been playing for the Catalans since he was young starting from the La Masia Academy before he got the chance to play for the first squad.

And since the Argentine entered Barcelona's first team, Lionel Messi has become an important member of the squad with the team even built around him.

