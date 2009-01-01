Home | News | General | Anrhony Joshua 'attacks' Deontay Wilder 2 months after his defeat to Tyson Fury

- Anthony Joshua has aimed a dig at former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder

- The 34-year-old suffered his first professional defeat to Tyson Fury in February

- Joshua brands the Bonze Bomber as he is fondly referred to as a bi**h

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has thrown a jibe at American boxer Deontay Wilder following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February.

The Bronze Bomber suffered his first career defeat and at the same time lost his WBC title to the Gypsy King after kissing the canvass in the seventh round of their bout.

Not only that, but the 34-year-old also landed in the hospital after the fight after bleeding through his ears due to the heavy beating he received from his challenger back then.

According to Sport Bible, the British born of Nigerian descent has now labeled Wilder a bi**h after the historic defeat.

Joshua, who re-gained his titles in December last year, six months after losing them to Andy Ruiz was initially linked to fighting Wilder in a unification battle.

The Briton admitted he was tempted to enter into full-on trash-talking mode after Fury stripped Wilder of the WBC championship but has decided to take a cheeky swipe at him.

Joshua told SI Boxing with Chris Mannix: "Oh yeah, oh yeah. I went into my drawer and pulled out my long list of things to say, I've got a lot of things to say about Wilder.

"But you don't knock a man when he's down, also. And that was at the top of the list. I have to stand by those principles.

"But for sure, I think me and Wilder, as I say, are cut from a different cloth. He's what we call... it begins with a 'b' and ends with a 'h.'

"I'm not like that, I'm more of a man. I don't really get on the internet talking cr'ap. The only times you've seen me talking recklessly is against Dillian Whyte and Jarrell Miller.

"Other than that, I'm an ambassador of the sport. I'm trying to be clean, representing my sponsorships, represent DAZN properly, I try to stay away from the typical stereotype of a heavyweight boxer.

"It's difficult, but I have it in me to fire up and talk recklessly when needed."

Meanwhile, the last has not been seen between Fury and Wilder as the trilogy rematch clause has been triggered and the fight could take place sometime in the summer.

Joshua, on the other hand, has to fight mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev in June, though the fight has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury has slammed Anthony Joshua saying he is not a true champion because the Nigerian has the belts he has won before in his trophy cabinet.

Following his superb revenge against Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia, Anthony Joshua is holding three of the four recognized belts as far as the game of boxing is concerned.

The Briton, on the other hand, has the other belt after his incredible victory over American boxer Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas.

