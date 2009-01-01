Home | News | General | Don’t be in a hurry to bury Abba Kyari, I can resurrect him - Nigerian pastor

- A Nigerian pastor has taken to social media to react to the news of Abba Kyari’s death

- The man identified as Goodheart Val Aloysius, claims he can resurrect Kyari

- Abba Kyari who was the chief of staff to the president died after contracting the novel coronavirus

A Nigerian man of God identified as Goodheart Val Aloysius has taken to social media to reveal he can resurrect President Buhari's chief of staff, Abba Kyari who passed on Friday, April 17.

Recall Legit.ng reported how the remains of Abba Kyari, was buried in Abuja. Kyari died from COVID-19 complications. The deceased was interred at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

Well, Aloysius in a Facebook post advised the family not to be in a hurry to bury him. The pastor stated that he saw Kyari’s death coming the previous week and had lamented but was not given a chance.

He wrote: "JESUS IS THE ANSWER TO THIS PANDEMIC. ABBA KYARI CAN COME BACK TO LIFE....Let the family of Chief of Staff to the president not be in a hurry to bury Abba Kyari let me be given a chance and in the name of Jesus christ of Nassaret Abba Kyari will live again!!!

I saw all this coming last week I lamented for a chance but was not given because a prophet has no honour in his own country...Dr Good heart Val is my name a.k.a MY FATHER MY FATHER"

Meanwhile, much loved Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello is currently trending on social media, following the burial ceremony of Abba Kyari, who recently passed away.

The government official was laid to rest during the early hours of Saturday, April 18, according to Muslim rites, and a large gathering at the burial site has caused an outrage on social media.

Disgruntled Nigerians berated the federal government for allowing the gathering of so many people at the venue, despite the fact that the president had legalized the quarantine act, which prohibits citizens from holding large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

