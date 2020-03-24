Home | News | General | What Abba Kyari told me before he died - Festus Keyamo

- The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president

- Keyamo disclosed on Twitter that he had a discussion with Abba Kyari on Tuesday, March 24, before the death of the politician

- The minister said the late chief of staff told him that his health was fine and that he (Kyari) would faithfully take the treatments

The minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, is one of the first Nigerians that reacted to the death of Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president.

Keyamo disclosed on Twitter that he had a discussion with Mallam Abba Kyari on Tuesday, March 24, before the death of the politician.

According to the minister, during the discussion, the late chief of staff told him that his health was fine and that he (Kyari) would faithfully take the treatments.

Festus Keyamo has expressed his condolences to the Kyari family over the death of the chief of staff

Keyamo who expressed his condolences to the Kyari family over the death of the chief of staff said God always knows best.

“When I chatted with him exactly on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, he assured me his health was fine and that he would faithfully take the treatments,” the minister said.

"But God always knows best. Sincere condolences to the Kyari family and the Government of Nigeria. Adieu Mallam Abba Kyari.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have continued to react to the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, the chief of staff to the president, who died from complications of COVID-19.

Abba Kyari had tested positive for the coronavirus in March after a trip to Germany and Egypt.

The deceased had been receiving treatment before his death on Friday, April 17, according to a statement from the presidency.

Many Nigerians who described Abba Kyar's death as a surprise prayed for the deceased to rest in peace.

In another news report, the co-chairman of the Kano state COVID-19 Taskforce, Prof Abdulaziz Habib, has allegedly tested positive for the virus. According to Vanguard newspaper, Professor Habib’s test result was one of the 12 released on Wednesday, April 15, by the Kano state's Ministry of Health.

Citing an anonymous source, the newspaper reports that Professor Habib is on admission at the state's isolation centre at Kwanar Dawaki.

Professor Habib is reportedly an epidemiologist and has been actively involved in the rapid response to all the confirmed cases in Kano.

He was said to have contracted the virus during clinical services, according to a senior member of the task force, Vanguard adds.

The respected scholar had reportedly participated in the initial characterization of a new emerging infection Coronavirus-Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (CoV-SARS) in Singapore.

