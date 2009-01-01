Home | News | General | Buratai's presence already yielding positive results against Boko Haram - Group

A group has commended the Nigerian Army and its leadership for successes recorded in the fight against terrorists operating in the northeast region of Nigeria.

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) said the presence of the chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, in the region is already yielding successes in less than one week of his relocation.

A press statement released by the national coordinator of CATE, Gabriel Onoja, said there is overwhelming evidence of imminent victory over the remnant insurgents.

The group called on critical stakeholders and the entire nation to rally round the Army in this last and critical phase.

Onoja said Buratai's move to the region has provided the much-needed motivation for troops of the Nigerian Army.

He said the relocation of Buratai has yielded the desired results as the troops advance further to put an end to the Boko Haram threat.

According to Onoja, credible information has it that the troops are suffocating the terrorists who are now scampering to safety in neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

He also called on critical stakeholders and the entire nation to rally round the Army in this last and critical phase.

Onoja said: "The commitment of the Chief of Army Staff has never been in doubt as far as the war against Terrorism in Nigeria is concerned, and this much would leave footprints in the sands of time. He has displayed all that is required from a leader in this critical point of our existence."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some members of the Boko Haram terrorist group launched an attack on the Nigerian Army's Special Super Camp at Ngamdu.

Ngamdu is a border community between Borno and Yobe state.

The attack by the terrorists occurred a few days after Buratai relocated to the northeast ion an effort to commandeer the fight against insurgency in the region.

However, Buratai explaining reasons for his relocation vowed that he will not leave the theatre of Operation Lafiya Dole until Boko Haram insurgents are finally defeated.

He said the insurgency in Nigeria will not be allowed to last like in other countries who have fought an insurgency for close to 50 years.

