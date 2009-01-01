Home | News | General | BREAKING: Ganduje sacks commissioner over ‘unguarded utterances’ about late Abba Kyari

- Kano state's commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, has been sacked

- Governor Ganduje sacked Magaji for his unguarded utterances against the person of the late chief of staff to President Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari

- President Buhari's aide, Bashir Ahmad, said the commissioner was celebrating Kyari's death on his Facebook page

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has sacked the state's commissioner for works and infrastructure, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji.

The commissioner was fired over his unguarded utterances against the person of the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari, a statement signed by the commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, disclosed.

Ganduje said the commissioner, as a public servant, ought to have respected the office by refraining from any act capable of rendering it to disrepute, The Nation reports.

“The action of a public servant, personal or otherwise reflects back on the government and therefore, the Ganduje administration would not tolerate people in official capacities engaging in personal vendetta or otherwise,” the statement read

President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, had said on Twitter that the sacked commissioner was publicly celebrating Kyari's death on his Facebook page.

"I am really disappointed and pained by the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji’s remarks on Mallam Abba Kyari’s demise, the commissioner was seen publicly celebrating the death on his Facebook page. I hope @KanoStateNG and @GovUmarGanduje will call him to order," Ahmad tweeted.

The presidency had in the early hours of Saturday, April 18, announced Kyari's death.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 and had been receiving treatment an unknown location.

He, however, died on Friday, April 17, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Kyari who is from Borno state is seen as the most influential personality in the presidency before his demise.

The late chief of staff has been buried in Abuja. He was interred at exactly 11.20am on Saturday at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters.

The men who lowered the remains of Kyari were in full personal protective equipment as required by the ministry of health in the burial of COVID-19 victims.

