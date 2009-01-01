Home | News | General | COVID-19 palliatives: Avoid criminals asking for personal records - FG warns

- The Nigerian government says some criminals are taking advantage of the distribution of COVID-palliatives to defraud people

- The government has warned that personal data such as SIM databases and bank verification numbers should not be given out to anyone

- The federal government stated that every use of private data is strictly for the promotion of the security and welfare of Nigerians

The federal government has reacted to reports of some persons claiming they have access to personal data of Nigerians such as SIM databases, bank verification numbers or other personal records of Nigerians.

The government through the ministry of communications and digital economy, warned that no such database should be shared to any person for any purpose other than the legitimate, statutory purpose they were collected for.

The warning was contained in a statement sent to journalists on Saturday, April 18 by the minister of communications and digital economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Amala can't cure coronavirus - Kwara govt warns residents (see what WHO said about vaccines)

The minister of communications and digital economy warned Nigerians to be wary of such requests regarding their personal data

Source: Facebook

“The ministry also notes the concerns of well-meaning stakeholders on the privacy implications of government’s legitimate use of private data to check the spread of COVID-19, provide palliatives to vulnerable members of society and prevent criminal activities accentuated by the global health crisis we are currently dealing with.

“For the avoidance of doubt, neither the ministry nor any organ of the federal government directed that any such database be shared to any person for any purpose other than the legitimate, statutory purpose they were collected for.

“The public is therefore urged to disregard any information from any group or individuals seeking to confirm or collect personal records for any purpose.

“The federal government will never ask citizens to confirm their records via phone calls or digital means without an elaborate structure to ensure the safety of these records and effective communication to the public in this regard,” part of the statement read.

FG using coronavirus as an excuse to loot Nigeria - PDP

The minister stated that he has directed the National Information Technology Development Agency to issue a comprehensive framework to guide public institutions on the lawful processing of personal data for public and vital interests such as public health, welfare, security and related matters.

“The ministry notes the concerns of our well-meaning stakeholders on the possibility of privacy infringement in the use of private data to combat COVID-19.

“Government’s ultimate purpose in its fight against COVID-19 is to minimise direct and collateral damages.

“Every use of private data is strictly for the promotion of the security and welfare of Nigerians.

“Any unlawful disclosure, abuse or misuse of private data constitutes a criminal offence, punishable under the laws of Nigeria,” the statement noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

Meanwhile, an economic expert, Femi Odewunmi, has sounded a note of warning that the aftermath of COVID-19 will put several businesses under pressure in Nigeria.

Coronavirus: EFCC cautions Nigerians against fraudulent antics

Odewunmi stated this in on Friday, April 17 while interacting with select journalists virtually, warning that businesses need to start coming up with strategies on how to succeed with the current economic lockdown and its aftershock.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

The Nigerian government cannot handle this pandemic - Woman | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...