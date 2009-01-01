Home | News | General | NCDC reacts to Abba Kyari’s burial, tells Nigerians to stay away from large gatherings

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has advised Nigerians who may have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of the disease.

The NCDC gave the advice shortly after the burial of the president’s chief of staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, who died of the virus.

The crowd at the event had drawn criticism from some Nigerians on social media who wondered why the social distancing rule wasn’t being strictly applied at the burial.

NCDC urges Nigerians to refrain from attending mass gatherings to prevent the further spread of COVID-19

In reaction, the agency reminded Nigerians to adhere to its guidelines on ensuring safe and dignified burial while preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu has revealed how President Muhammadu Buhari reacted to the death of his chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who died from COVID-19.

Shehu who is Buhari's senior special assistant on media and publicity told newsmen that the president has accepted Kyari's death as an inevitable will of God.

The Nation reports that Shehu said President Buhari being a religious person accepted the painful death as the will of God.

In another news report, Nigerian actress Funke Akindele-Bello is currently trending on social media, following the burial ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari, who recently passed away.

The government official who died on Friday, April 17, was laid to rest during the early hours of Saturday, April 18, according to Muslim rites, and a large gathering at the burial site has caused an outrage on social media.

Disgruntled Nigerians berated the federal government for allowing the gathering of so many people at the venue, despite the fact that the president had legalized the quarantine act, which prohibits citizens from holding large gatherings in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Nigerians were quick to remind the FG that Funke Akindele was only recently convicted for organizing a birthday party for her husband in their Lagos home, yet government officials have openly flouted the same rule she was convicted for. Many submitted that the FG owes the Nollywood actress and her husband an apology.

They also noted that a lot of Nigerians leaders are hypocrites who are comfortable with breaking the same laws that they make to keep things in order.

