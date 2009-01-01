Home | News | General | Together forever: Ondo governor Rotimi Akeredolu and wife celebrate 39th wedding anniversary (photos)

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and his wife have wowed the internet community with their love story

- The politician and his woman celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary

- Both husband and wife took to their respective social media pages with lovely photos

- PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Popular Nigerian politician and governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu and his wife, Betty, have given Nigerians on social media something refreshing to briefly take their minds away from worries about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor and his wife celebrated via their official pages on micro blogging platform, Twitter, celebrated their 39th wedding anniversary.

In the mood of celebration, both husband and wive shared lovely photos on their pages to commemorate the occasion.

The governor posted four loved up photos of his page. Two of the photos were epic throwbacks from when they were still both young. Another set of pictures show the doting husband and his wife in recent times.

COVID-19: Tope Alabi and her daughter melt the internet as they sing in heartwarming video

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

"39 years thus far. May God's name be praised. Happy anniversary Darlin' mi," his caption read.

Check out his tweet below:

Similarly, the governor’s wife, Betty, shared a photo collage on her Twitter page in the mood of celebration. The collage featured throwback photos of the couple and another photo of their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

Check out the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Akeredolu revealed the identity of the state's coronavirus index case that was reported on Friday, April 3. On his Twitter page, the governor stated that the patient is a military man who just returned from India. He said: “Upon showing some symptoms, his samples were taken and the diagnosis confirmed by @NCDCgov at their lab in Ede. We have now commenced the transfer of the officer to the state isolation centre.”

Looks like you have sense now - Nigerian father tells son after he cut his afro (photos)

The governor added that the officer is being monitored by the state's and the military's medical teams at an isolation centre in Ede.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

EXCLUSIVE: 17 Years After Their Marriage. Ramsey Nouah Has This to Say About His Wife | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...