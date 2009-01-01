Home | News | General | 60% of women cheat but it's the man's fault 85% of the time - Nigerian lady says

- A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her two cents on why women cheat

- According to the lady identified as Sharon Godwin, she believes only 60% of women cheat

- Sharon also added that 85% of the time, it is usually the man's fault as women cheat when they aren't loved properly

A Nigerian lady identified as Sharon Godwin, recently left social media buzzing with her own view on the real reason women cheat. According to her, only 60% of women cheat and 85% of the time, it is often the man's fault.

Although it remains unclear how she got her statistics, she however, stated that women only cheat when they are not 'loved properly' or have been 'feeling lonely'. She also reveal women who cheat often do it by 'accident'.

She tweeted: "60% of women cheat but 85% of the time it is the man's fault.Women tend to cheat because they are not being loved properly or they have been feeling lonely for a long period of time in a relationship & so might lean on another male for support & accidentally sleep with them."

I decided to use my creativity - Anatomy graduate who made beaded face mask replies critics

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

The post which has gone viral with 6,000 likes and got over a thousand retweets, garnered several reactions from many Twitter users. While some countered her belief that women cheat only by accident, others went further to accuse women of lacking accountability.

See some reactions below:

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

In other news, a lady currently quarantining with her boyfriend has come out to share her experience and judging by the story, she doesn't seem to be enjoying herself as her boyfriend appears to have turned her into something more than a girlfriend.

In an email sent to popular relationship blogger, Joro, she revealed that her boyfriend makes her cook every day for him and his family as he does not eat anything that has stayed for 24 hours.

Being in a relationship with an older woman is the most appealing thing ever - Nigerian man says

The lady who revealed she spends 14 hours of her day in the kitchen cooking and washing plates, says she also spends all her time in the market buying fresh pepper and tomatoes as he hates the ones stored in the fridge.

Why do women cheat? (Nigerian Street Interview) - Street Gist | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...