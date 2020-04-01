Home | News | General | Abba Kyari died in active service – Loyibo

Abba Kyari

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – Niger Delta activist and traditional prime minister of Delta and Bayelsa state, Chief Mike Loyibo, has described the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammad Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari as a big blow to the entire nation.

Chief Loyibo while mourning the death of the astute statesman on Saturday said the late Mallam Kyari died in active service to his fatherland adding that he will forever be remembered in the history of Nigeria.

He said: “As an elder statesman, despite his age, he brought the national interest of Nigeria as his primary focus and died in active service. I want to use this opportunity to commiserate with President Buhari as well as the people and government of Borno state for the loss of this man.

“This incident and order deaths in the country should be a sober reflection to all of us especially those holding one government position or the other, that there is nothing in this life as we will all return to the grave one day.

“Wherever we find ourselves in the service to our motherland, we should strive to emulate the simple life of Mr. President by doing our best and be good to humanity and our nation because we are not going to the grave with our wealth and we should be encouraged to observe all precautionary measures put together by government and health officials to fight this pandemic.

“Mallam Abba Kyari represents different things to different people, and to us the Ijaws in the Niger Delta region of the country, he was a man that served till death and it is on this premise and on behalf of the Ijaw nation and Tuomo kingdom in particular, that I pray God to grant his soul eternal rest and give Mr. president and the Kyari family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

