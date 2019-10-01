Home | News | General | COVID-19 Lockdown: FRSC impounds 70 vehicles in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike,

The Ogun State sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps said it has impounded no fewer than 70 vehicles since the Presidential directive on COVID 19 lockdown began.

The State Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, who made the disclosure this in an interview in Abeokuta on

Saturday, said that only vehicles not covered by presidential waiver were apprehended by the FRSC.

He said, “They disobeyed government’s directive”. The commander emphasised that the goal of the presidential directives special operations was not on the arrest of motorists but to ensure a cessation of vehicular traffic.

“Except for vehicles with presidential waivers, especially vehicles conveying petroleum products or those transporting agricultural goods and vehicles of persons categorised as being on essential services”.

“This has removed about 85 per cent of the 380,000 vehicles operating on highways across Ogun State.

“The Corps has not changed its policy on release of impounded vehicles.

“Those apprehended but could make online payments either through their mobile devices or with the POS are immediately released,’’ he said.

According to Oladele, it is only vehicles whose drivers are being prosecuted by the FRSC that would remain impounded, until after the court judgement.

He explained that the level of compliance with the lockdown order remained high in the state

He said that there were still, some pockets of motorists in defiance, who feign ignorance of the damage that COVID-19 could cause in the community.

He said that the FRSC, despite its limited resources and in collaboration with special marshals, has donated protective materials and food packs to some security agencies in the state.

Oladele said that the FRSC would continue to work hard to minimise the risks of deaths in road traffic across the state.

