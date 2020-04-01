Home | News | General | Ganduje Sacks Kano Commissioner For Celebrating Abba Kyari’s Death

Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mu’azu Magaji, for celebrating the death of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, The PUNCH reports.

The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, made this known via his Twitter handle, @Dawisu.

He said, “H.E @GovUmarGanduje has relieved the appointment of the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Mu’azu Magaji with immediate effect following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.”

