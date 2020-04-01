Home | News | General | Coronavirus: British govt reacts to Abba Kyari’s death
The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has expressed her sadness over the passing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died after battling complication from COVID-19 on Friday night.

alt

“I am so very sad to hear this terrible news. Abba Kyari was an exceptional man who worked tirelessly for his beloved Nigeria.

“On behalf of everyone @UKinNigeria sending deep condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. We will miss him very much,” Laing tweeted Saturday morning.

Kyari has been buried in Abuja, in accordance with Islamic rites and traditions.

His death is the first most high-profile one in Nigeria, where almost 500 cases have been recorded.

