Abba Kyari: Goodluck Jonathan, Okowa react to death of Buhari’s CoS

Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Kyari died on Friday night after battling Coronavirus.

His death has since generated reactions and condolences from supporters and opposition parties.

Jonathan on his Twitter page asked that Buhari and the family of Kyari be strengthened during this time of grief.

His tweet reads: “I condole with H.E, Buhari, the Kyari family and all sympathizers on the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari who until his death was the Chief of Staff to the President of Nigeria.

“May Allah grant him Al Jannah Firdaus and strengthen his family and friends during this moment of grief.”

Also, Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa said the death of Kyari was painful because the elder statesman died o COVID-19.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika on Saturday in Asaba, described Kyari’s death as a huge loss to the Presidency and the entire nation, considering his strategic role in the current administration.

He urged the presidency to be consoled by the legacies of integrity and capacity exhibited by the elder statesman who lost his life to the dreaded virus.

His statement read in part, “It is with great sadness that I, my family, the government and people of Delta State commiserate with Mr President, the Kyari family and the entire Presidency on the passing away of octogenarian elder statesman, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“His death remains a great loss not just to his family and President Buhari’s administration, given his coordinating responsibilities to the President.

“Indeed, the late Abba Kyari was very supportive of the President and I can only imagine the grief and sorrow that has befallen our dear President on this loss.

“Mallam Kyari will be sorely missed by the Presidency and all those whose lives he had touched in several positive ways.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, President Buhari and entire Presidency that the soul of the deceased repose peacefully and the family gave the fortitude to bear his demise”.

