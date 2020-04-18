Abba Kyari buried in Abuja (Photos + Video)
- 5 hours 12 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest.
Kyari’s corpse was interred at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.
The late CoS died of COVID-19 on Friday.
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity had announced Kyari’s death in the early hours of Saturday.
The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 on the 27th of March, 2020 and was receiving treatment before his death.
He was aged 82.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles