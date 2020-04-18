Home | News | General | Abba Kyari buried in Abuja (Photos + Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has been laid to rest.

Kyari’s corpse was interred at the Gudu cemetery in Abuja on Saturday.

The late CoS died of COVID-19 on Friday.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity had announced Kyari’s death in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19 on the 27th of March, 2020 and was receiving treatment before his death.

He was aged 82.

