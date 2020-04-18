BREAKING: 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today, deaths rise to 19!
- 9 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has now confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria.
Of the 49 cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 each in Oyo and Ekiti states.
As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Confirmed Cases: 542
Discharged: 166
Deaths: 19
Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 18, 2020
23 in Lagos
12 in FCT
10 in Kano
2 in Ogun
1 in Oyo
1 in Ekiti
As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 166
Deaths: 19#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/W63s32Iuj7
AS IT STANDS
As at 18th April, 2020— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 18, 2020
Lagos- 306
FCT- 81
Kano- 37
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 9
Bauchi- 6
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 6
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 4
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Confirmed Cases: 542
Discharged: 166
Deaths: 19#COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/JMTmgRTfF9
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles