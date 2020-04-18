BREAKING: 49 new COVID-19 cases confirmed today, deaths rise to 19!

Of the 49 cases, 23 were recorded in Lagos, 12 in FCT, 10 in Kano, 2 in Ogun and 1 each in Oyo and Ekiti states.

As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Confirmed Cases: 542

Discharged: 166

Deaths: 19

Forty-nine new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 23 in Lagos

12 in FCT

10 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Ekiti As at 10:40 pm 18th April there are 542 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 166

Deaths: 19#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/W63s32Iuj7

AS IT STANDS

As at 18th April, 2020 Lagos- 306

FCT- 81

Kano- 37

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 4

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1 Confirmed Cases: 542 Discharged: 166 Deaths: 19#COVID19Nigeria pic.twitter.com/JMTmgRTfF9

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com