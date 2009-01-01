(SHOCKING VIDEO): Man ignores COVID-19 safety guidelines, carelessly discards his PPE on the roadside after Abba Kyari's burial

A video currently trending on social media shows an unidentified man (suspected to be an health worker) who wore a PPE gown at Abba Kyari burial in Abuja today and carelessly discarded it on roadside which is against WHO COVID-19 safety guidelines.





In this video, the man who wore the PPE gown is seen standing on the roadside, removing the protective gear in plain sight, he took it off completely and threw it on the floor while he headed to his car.

He also did not disinfect his hands or his immediate surroundings where he disposed the PPE gown which is suspected to be highly contagious and dangerous.



Watch the video below...



Nigerians are even starting to question if the burial should have taken place in the first place as Federal Government earlier declared that COVID-19 corpese are not to be returned to be families for burial, but cremated according to the globally acceptable COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Others also criticizeD the gatherings of hundreds at his burial which clearly was against the laid down NCDC social distancing rules.

Nigerians are beginning to fear a possible mass COVID-19 infection as an aftermath of Abba Kyari's burial

What are your thoughts? kindly tell us in the comment section below...



