REVEALED: The particular location Abba Kyari died in Lagos

The Lagos State Government on Saturday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari died at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

A statement issued by Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said following enquiries on the passing away of Kyari on Friday 17th April 2020, the Lagos State Government stated that he died at First Cardiology Consultants.

“Mallam Abba Kyari died from complications of Coronavirus infection at First Cardiology Consultants in Lagos.

“This hospital is a Lagos State designated high care, biosecurity-compliant, COVID-19 facility, accredited by the Health Facility Management and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) of the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

“As a basis for accreditation, First Cardiology Consultants established a separate specialist wing with staff dedicated to the treatment of complicated cases of COVID-19, under the supervision of the Lagos State COVID-19 emergency response team,” he said.

