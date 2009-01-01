An American woman Brittany Jencik has unknowingly infected 17 of her 18 children with coronavirus because she didn’t show symptoms after contracting the virus.

Jencik who resides in Penfield, N.Y. near Rochester is reported to have infected the children some of whom are adopted while asymptomatic five weeks ago.

She eventually became sick from the virus and the children also began to show symptoms.

Describing the experience flu-like virus impact on her family, she said it hit the family “like a freight train.”

‘It was terrifying. I was a little ahead of them in the timing of it all,’ the mother said.

‘I was as afraid of my life as I had ever been, and not much scares me,’ she tells WHAM.

Speaking about the sickest days, she said:

“I was extremely concerned that I was never going to be the same.”

The family is slowly on the way to recovery after isolating for weeks.

It remains unclear how Jencik herself was infected.

Jencik asked her friend, Matt Moreno, the CEO of Purify Global, to sanitize her home.

Moreno brought in a team of 12 to scrub down her upstate abode for two hours, wearing hazmat suits for protection while Jencik’s family waited outside.

“We put on commercial grade gas masks with a cartridge that’s meant to withstand a nuclear attack,” he said.

So far, New York State, the nation’s epicenter of the outbreak, has had more than 223,699 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for more than 12,800 deaths.

Across the country, there have been 691,567 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, which has been blamed for 36,185 deaths.

