EPL: Arsenal agreed Vardy deal with Leicester
Former Arsenal chief Dick Law has lifted the lid on Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy’s famous rejection in 2016.
Vardy looked set to leave the King Power to join Arsenal only to change his mind late on, and he still remains at the Foxes today.
Law told the Athletic: “The deal with Leicester was done, the deal with the player was done.
“He came down to visit with his wife Rebekah, he sat on the couch in front of Arsene…and then he backed off.
“On his way back to Leicester I get a call from the player saying he wants to think about it overnight. At that point, you know it’s bad news.”
