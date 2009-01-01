Home | News | General | PDP condoles Buhari over Kyari’s death
EPL: Arsenal agreed Vardy deal with Leicester
BREAKING: NCDC announces 49 new cases of coronavirus, total now 542

PDP condoles Buhari over Kyari’s death



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 53 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as depressing and saddening.

The party condolence message was issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.

“The PDP comforts President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno and the nation at large for the painful loss and prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest.

“Similarly, the PDP commiserates with families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and pray for the speedy recovery of the sick who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers,” he said.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 186