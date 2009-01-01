PDP condoles Buhari over Kyari’s death
- 6 hours 53 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari as depressing and saddening.
The party condolence message was issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Saturday in Abuja.
“The PDP comforts President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kyari family, the government and people of Borno and the nation at large for the painful loss and prayed that the Almighty Allah grants the deceased eternal rest.
“Similarly, the PDP commiserates with families of all the victims of COVID-19 pandemic and pray for the speedy recovery of the sick who are receiving treatment in various isolation centers,” he said.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles