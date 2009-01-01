Home | News | General | BREAKING: NCDC announces 49 new cases of coronavirus, total now 542

- Nigeria's coronavirus cases are now officially 542 after confirmation of 49 new cases

- This was announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) around 10:40 pm on Saturday, April 18

- Kano state recorded 10 news cases in the latest data released by the NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported that there are 49 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The NCDC via its official Twitter account on Saturday, April 18, revealed that the new cases are:

23 in Lagos

12 in FCT

10 in Kano

2 in Ogun

1 in Oyo

1 in Ekiti

The number of discharged persons so far is 166 while there have been 19 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, as the Nigerian government desperately seek ways to stop the spread of COVID-19, the presidential task force set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle the pandemic, has asked tailors all over the country to start producing face masks using local fabrics such as ankara and others.

Chairman of the task force and the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, made the plea during its daily briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 16.

Mustapha stated that this would encourage people to wear face masks whenever they are outside their homes.

The government is, however, still getting support from the United Nations and other international bodies.

On Thursday, April 16, the government received delivery of vital health supplies to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria from the UN.

The supplies were made up of 10,000 test kits, 15 oxygen concentrators, and various personal protective equipment (PPE), vaccines, IEHK/PEP kits, and other vital health supplies.

The equipment is expected to support the Nigerian government’s COVID-19 response plan and UNICEF’s work with children and families in Nigeria.

In a related development, the Human Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has advocated for a social security and health insurance law for all Nigerians as the coronavirus pandemic continues globally.

In a letter addressed to President Buhari on Wednesday, April 15, the group urged the Nigerian leader to compel the federal ministry of health to initiative social security and health insurance law.

The group further stated that the law will cover every Nigerian irrespective of class or status.

