Premier League star provides relief materials for people in his hometown to fight COVID-19

- Mohamed Salah has contributed his quota to the fight of deadly coronavirus pandemic

- The Liverpool forward donated relief materials to families in his hometown

- Salah has been on lockdown since the Premier League went on break since last month

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has joined the league of superstars donating relief materials to the people in their regions.

The Reds forward was said to have donated food materials to families in his Egyptian hometown of Nagrig as the fight against coronavirus continues.

COVID-19 has been responsible for over 220 deaths and 3,032 cases recorded in total so far in the south African country.

SunSport reports that the food items include tons of fresh food and meats for vulnerable people in his vicinity.

The 27-year-old forward stepped up on his humanitarian work to his hometown after coughing out about £330,000 on sewage works for the residents.

Salah, who smiles home with a weekly wage of about £90,000 bought a plot of land that will be used for the water treatment plant.

The publication further revealed that the village is sanitised while residents urged to wear face masks in a bid to prevent themselves from contracting the virus.

Salah's donation came after he gifted one of his football boots to a Syrian boy who lost a leg in a terrorist attack.

Hamis al Gacir was injured after being caught up in the radius of the bombing of Assad Regime Forces in Idlib, and Salah decided to signed an autograph boot attached to a framed poster featuring illustrations of the footballer.

Meanwhile, the Champions League winner is unsure when he will return to training due to the current lockdown in most parts of the world.

Reports claim the organisers are working hard to see the league return in June but no fan would be allowed in the stadium for the rest of the season.

Legit.ng earlier reported that John Mikel Obi has made his contributions to support the less privilege Nigerians survive during the lockdown amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The former Super Legend captain who recently ended his contract with Turkish club Trabzonspor distributed 1,800 crates of eggs to some communities in the country.

Mikel also urged Nigerians to be of help to one another during the challenging period with his post on Instagram handle.

