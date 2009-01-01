Home | News | General | With wealth over £75billion, here are the 7 richest club owners (full list)

- Dietrich Mateschitz is the richest club owner in the world

- Billionaires around are jostling to invest one way or the other in sports

- SunSport reports that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is fifth on the list

Sports business at the top level is exceptionally lucrative with billions in revenue, a wealth which clubs amass through broadcasting rights and corporate sponsorship deals.

It has become a major bait for billionaires around the world as they attempt to invest one way or the other, rightly because of the massive financial gains that comes with it.

The game has become so lucrative that it has continued to attract billionaires, luring them to, at least own a club, or somehow invest in one form or the other.

In the latest compilation by SunSport, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who is worth £8.3billion is the fifth richest club owner.

Here are the 7 richest club owners in the world

7. Shahid Khan worth £5.4billion

The 69-year-old Pakistani American owns Fulham FC, Jacksonville Jaguars and All Elite Wrestling.

6. Stan Kroenke worth £6.4billiion

The 72-year-old American businessman is the owner of Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, a company holding Arsenal FC, Corlorado Rapids, LA Rams, LA Gladiators

5. Roman Abramovich worth £8.3billion

He is a 53-year-old Israeli-Russian billionaire businessman and politician. He owns Chelsea FC

4. Phillip Anschutz worth £10billion

He is an 80-year-old American billionaire businessman who owns or controls many companies in a variety of businesses. He is the owner of LA Galaxy

3. The Agnelli Family worth £10.4billion

They are the Italian multi-industry business dynasty founded by Giovanni Agnelli, one of the original founders of what became the Fiat motor company. They own Juventus FC.

2. Sheikh Mansour worth £17billion

He is the an Emirati politician who is the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, minister of presidential affairs and member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi . He owns Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City

1. Dietrich Mateschitz worth £17.8billion

The Australian businessman is the 53rd richest person in the world. He is the owner of New York Red Bull, Salsburg and RB Leipzig.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian business mogul Aliko Dangote has been told that he will have to offer the sum of £2 billion for the possibility of him to buy Premier League giants Arsenal.

Aliko Dangote who is known as the richest person in Africa has for the past few years shown interest and desire to acquire the ownership of Premier League side Arsenal.

According to the report on UK Mirror, Aliko Dangote is currently focusing on other projects and he is planning to submit a massive bid for Arsenal in the coming year.

