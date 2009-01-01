Home | News | General | Premier League superstar reveals how he contracted coronavirus without knowing

Manchester City influential midfielder Kevin de Bruyne appeared to have contracted the deadly coronavirus earlier after lockdown.

The Belgian superstar revealed his family showed a wide range of symptoms of COVID-19 but insisted that they have recovered from the illness.

De Bruyne has been on lockdown since all football activities were shut down sometime in March over the widespread of the infection.

Meanwhile, with the Premier League set for resumption in June, the former Chelsea attacker expressed how he felt in the process.

"At the beginning of the lockdown my family was sick for eight or nine days," De Bruyne said. "It started with my little boy, then my older boy and then my wife, but I don't know if we had it or not.

"Luckily we are out of it and the last two or three weeks has been really good and we are finding a routine and everything so we are fine.

"I had just a little bit of pain in my throat but out of the four, I was really good in comparison to the other ones. I am happy that they feel fine and now they are doing really well."

