Abba Kyari died serving Nigeria - Bassey James

Bassey James, president, Southern Youths Development Forum(SYDF) has commiserated with the families of late Abba Kyari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari who passed on after battling with the novel coronavirus.

James, who is an ardent believer in the goodness of the late chief of staff, in a chat with Legit.ng spoke of his pains after news broke that the chief of staff has passed on.

According to him, the late Kyari has done well for Nigeria and he would dearly be missed by those who love him. He said Kyari contracted the coronavirus disease when he went to Germany on behalf of Nigeria.

James urged Nigerians to pray for the families of the late chief of staff and for President Buhari. Credit: Twitter

"Sir, you have contributed to humanity and to our dear nation Nigeria. You died in active service to your fatherland and you paid a supreme price to ensure that power is available to us.

"When I got the news from Hon Ali Gambo about your illness, we reached out to our religious faithful, Christians and Moslems to fast and pray for you, yes we prayed but God who knows all things decided to give you a peaceful passage to eternity - the journey everyone must go through.

"We were abused, insulted but we were undaunted - today you are no more, even your enemies will not see you tomorrow but along with millions of people, we will miss you."

He also urged Nigerians to celebrate their heroes regardless of religion, tribe or politics. He urged them to join well-meaning Nigerians to pray for the families of the late chief of staff and for President Buhari and also for his presidency.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Buhari in a statement described the late Kyari as his loyal friend and compatriot for the last 42 years.

The president said in all the years he has known Kyari, “he never wavered in his commitment to the betterment of every one of us.”

