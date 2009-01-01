Home | News | General | If you want to do cosmetics surgery, do it, life is too short -Toke Makinwa tells female fans

- Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has advised women who are interested in doing cosmetic surgery to go for it

- Toke Makinwa took to her social media page to share her piece of advice

- The media personality said these women should ensure it is what they want

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has given a piece of advice to women who want to do plastic surgery. Toke Makinwa took to her social media page to share the advice.

A few days ago, a fashion influencer called Omotola took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to tell Nigerians about her bad experience with plastic surgery. She told ladies to avoid the medical facility of the surgeon who worked on her.

Omotola noted that she is unable to talk about everything she has been going through, however, she stated that she is currently financially drained. The fashion influencer urged women to love and embrace their bodies as they are.

Yoruba actress Yewande Abiodun welcomes baby girl, shares maternity photo

As expected, Nigerians debated over the story. While some used the opportunity to preach self-love, others faulted Omotola for not making proper research about the medical facility she used, some people totally advised against the procedure.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

But Toke Makinwa does not seem to be fazed by the story as she has advised women who are interested in the procedure to go ahead with it. According to her, life is too short.

She noted that they must be sure it is what they want and not what people think they should do. The media personality went ahead to tell women that surgery is not the total solution to being fit and looking appealing.

The beauty entrepreneur told women to do what makes them happy and live for themselves. She advised her female followers not to allow the fear of what people will say to hold them back. According to her, people have been talking since time immemorial and only the brave take chances.

COVID- 19: Don't go and organise house party o - Nigerians warn as they congratulate Toyin Abraham for being the new face of NCDC (video)

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toke Makinwa advised fans not to allow any man to take them for granted. Toke Makinwa was recently called a bunny boiler by a troll on social media. The TV girl seemed to have agreed to the name-calling as she acknowledged it in a recent tweet while advising her female fans. She said no girl should allow any man to take her for an idiot.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Nigeria News: Abuja Hospital, Parents Speak on Historic Separation of Co-joined Twins | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...