Singer Davido says he does not mind selling his cars to help Nigerians affected during coronavirus pandemic

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is one celebrity who is always ready to help others. In a recent post he shared, the singer proved his desire to help Nigerians once again.

Recently, American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, revealed that he donated his dream car, the 2018 Rolls Royce, to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The rapper noted that the car was what motivated him to chase success. Mill joined the all-in challenge, a challenge spreading among stars in Hollywood to help people. Stars have been auctioning things and experiences to feed families.

Reacting to the move, Davido shared the post on his Instagram story. He then asked if anyone in Lagos state can do what Meek Mill did.

In another post, the singer, who allegedly has a garage worth over 202 million naira, revealed that he does not mind selling off his expensive cars to also help.

