Singer Davido says he does not mind selling his cars to help Nigerians affected during coronavirus pandemic
- 5 hours 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- Nigerian singer Davido has shown his desire to help Nigerians who are in need
- The singer recently stated that he does not mind selling his expensive cars to help Nigerians who are affected by COVID-19
- Davido made this known after rapper Meek Mill donated his 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom to help people affected by COVID-19
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is one celebrity who is always ready to help others. In a recent post he shared, the singer proved his desire to help Nigerians once again.
Recently, American rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, popularly known as Meek Mill, revealed that he donated his dream car, the 2018 Rolls Royce, to help people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The rapper noted that the car was what motivated him to chase success. Mill joined the all-in challenge, a challenge spreading among stars in Hollywood to help people. Stars have been auctioning things and experiences to feed families.
PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app
Reacting to the move, Davido shared the post on his Instagram story. He then asked if anyone in Lagos state can do what Meek Mill did.
In another post, the singer, who allegedly has a garage worth over 202 million naira, revealed that he does not mind selling off his expensive cars to also help.
Davido says he doesn’t mind selling his expensive cars to help victims of coronavirus
Source: Instagram
PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly
Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that popular Instagram sensation Father DMW recently left his fans and followers on social media surprised, after sharing an interesting piece of information that shows just how versatile he is when it comes to the business of entertainment.
The much loved comic act gained the attention of the online community amidst the COVID-19 lockdown, and he has managed to keep people entertained with his frequent IG live sessions. In a recent session with popular Ghanaian actor and comedian, Michael Blackson, the DMW crew member claimed that he wrote Die Young for American rap star Roddy Ricch.
Father who had a friend in Davido's house started frequenting the house and eventually started running errands for them. In an interview, he narrated how Davido not only got him a new bike to start his errand business with, he paid his school fees as well.
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Wizkid, Davido, D'banj steal show with amazing performances at Burna Boy's concert | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles