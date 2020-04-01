Home | News | General | Amaechi mourns Kyari, condoles with family

Kindly Share This Story:

Abba Kyari

Minister of Transportation, Rt Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has condoled with President, Muhammadu Buhari and the Kyari family on the passing of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

Amaechi described him as a seasoned and remarkable administrator who took his job seriously and contributed immensely to the success of President Buhari as his Chief of Staff.

READ ALSO: Abba Kyari died of COVID-19 complications in Lagos ― Commissioner

“Today, I join Nigerians, members of cabinet and staff of the presidency to mourn late Abba Kyari and pray for the repose of his soul. I also pray that his wife, Mrs. Kulu Abba Kyari, his family and loved ones find strength in this very trying time to bear this heavy loss,” he said.

Amaechi also urged Nigerians to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously and follow strictly all health safety protocols.

“As we have unfortunately experienced, the virus is no respecter of persons. Please adhere to the laid down health advisory, obey the restrictions and safety rules, so that together we can win this war, save more lives and come out stronger at the end of it all,” Amaechi said.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...