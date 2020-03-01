Home | News | General | Africa records 19,000 COVID-19 cases, 4,416 recoveries

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said on Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases in Africa has risen to over 19,000.

The United Nations health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO.

“Over 19,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with 4,416 recoveries and 991 deaths recorded,’’ it stated.

The breakdown on the WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

South Africa has 2,783 cases and 50 deaths followed by Algeria with 2,418 cases and 364 deaths, while Cameroon has 1,016 confirmed cases with 21 deaths.

According to the WHO, South Sudan, Sao Tome, and Principe, Burundi, and Mauritania still remain countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that South Sudan and Sao Tome and Principe were the lowest confirmed cases, which had four cases each with zero death.

Burundi was the second country with the lowest confirmed cases with five reported cases and zero death.

Mauritania in the third category with the lowest cases as the country had recorded seven confirmed cases with one death.

Also, the dashboard showed that COVID-19 cases had risen to 493 confirmed cases with 17 deaths in Nigeria.

The Chief of staff to the President, Abba Kyari, was one of those who died from coronavirus-related ailments.

The deceased tested positive for COVID-19 last month and had been receiving treatment in Lagos where he died on Friday.

Kyari, 67, was the highest-profile COVID-19 death in the West African country. (NAN)

